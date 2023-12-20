Florida’s New Government Assistance System Faces Technical Issues and Concerns Over Timing

The launch of Florida’s new MyAccess computer system aimed at making it easier for residents to access government benefit programs has been marred technical problems and concerns over the timing of its introduction. The platform, introduced this week the Florida Department of Children and Families, allows residents to apply for and renew benefits such as temporary cash assistance, food stamps, and Medicaid. While the system’s goal of improving access for mobile phone users has been praised nonprofit groups, comments on the Department’s Facebook page revealed frustration and anger from users experiencing difficulties signing in or long wait times for assistance.

The requirement for recipients to re-register on the new system has also raised concerns, especially amidst the holiday season and ongoing eligibility checks for Medicaid recipients since the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Analysis from KFF Health News shows that approximately 1 million Floridians have lost Medicaid coverage during the process, with over half losing eligibility due to procedural issues rather than ineligibility. The launch of the new MyAccess system was described as coming at the “worst possible time” Cindy Huddleston of the Florida Policy Institute.

Officials from the Department of Children and Families did not respond to questions about the timing of the launch or the decision to require re-registration. However, they noted that 240,000 users had already created new accounts and that average call wait times were at 4 minutes. The upgrade to the system aims to allow Floridians to complete applications and submit required documents via mobile phones, as well as providing password recovery options through email and text.

While the new platform includes features to protect against identity theft, such as two-factor authentication, concerns have been raised that some seniors and individuals with disabilities may struggle due to the requirement of an email address. Nonprofit organizations, such as the Hispanic Services Council, have expressed concerns about individuals they serve who lack email access and are unfamiliar with the technology. Despite initial difficulties, community health workers partnering with the Florida Department of Children and Families believe that the new system will ultimately benefit mobile phone users once the issues are resolved.