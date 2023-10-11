Netflix’s “Best. Christmas. Ever!” Set to Arrive in November 2023

Netflix is gearing up for another Christmas movie release with “Best. Christmas. Ever!” The film, which will be available globally in November 2023, promises to bring holiday cheer and heartwarming moments to viewers. Here’s what we know about the movie so far:

The development of “Best. Christmas. Ever!” was first reported What’s on Netflix in November 2021. It was later confirmed Netflix in March 2022. The movie is written Charles Shyer and Todd Calgi Gallicano, with Shyer having an illustrious career in the industry, known for hits like “Private Benjamin” and “The Parent Trap.”

Directing the film is Mary Lambert, renowned for her work on projects such as “Pet Sematary” and numerous music videos. Lambert also directed another Christmas movie for Netflix, “A Castle for Christmas” in 2021.

“Best. Christmas. Ever!” is set in the town of Payson, Utah, which served as the main filming location for the movie. The picturesque town provided the perfect backdrop for capturing the festive spirit.

The movie follows the story of Jackie, who sends a boastful holiday newsletter to her old college friend, Charlotte, every year. Tired of feeling like a “lump of coal,” Charlotte seizes an opportunity when fate lands her and her family on Jackie’s doorstep just days before Christmas. In her attempt to expose Jackie’s seemingly perfect life, Charlotte nearly ruins Christmas for both families. Ultimately, the two friends must come together to salvage the holiday season.

The cast of “Best. Christmas. Ever!” features Brandy Norwood as Jackie, Heather Graham as Charlotte, Jason Biggs as Rob (Charlotte’s husband), and Matt Cedeño as Valentino (Jackie’s husband). Other cast members include Madison Skye Validum as Beatrix and Abby Villasmil.

As the release date approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the heartwarming and comedic moments that “Best. Christmas. Ever!” will bring to their screens. With its talented cast, captivating storyline, and stunning backdrop, this Christmas movie is sure to deliver holiday magic and joy.

