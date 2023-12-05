New WhatsApp Feature Allows Simultaneous Sharing on Facebook and Instagram

Summary: WhatsApp is set to launch a new feature that will enable users to share their WhatsApp Status updates on both Facebook and Instagram at the same time. Currently, users can already share WhatsApp Status updates to Facebook stories directly, but this upcoming feature will provide the option to additionally post on Instagram. Users will have full control over this cross-posting capability, as they can choose to enable or disable it in the settings. Similar to the current Facebook-WhatsApp cross-posting feature, users will also be able to decide which Status update goes to Facebook Stories or Instagram.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp is also working on another interesting update that will allow users to search for contacts or messages username. This feature aims to provide users with more privacy and control over their personal information. Users will have the autonomy to add, remove, or modify their usernames whenever they choose, allowing them to customize their privacy settings based on their preferences and requirements.

The development of the username search functionality is currently underway and is expected to be included in a future update of the WhatsApp application. However, it is unclear at this time whether this feature will be available on Android, iOS, or both platforms. WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and aims to provide its users with innovative features that enhance their communication experience while maintaining their control over personal data.