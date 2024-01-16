New Fear Street Movie Coming to Netflix

Summary: R.L. Stine has announced that a new Fear Street movie is in production for Netflix. The film will be adapted from Stine’s 1992 novel, “The Prom Queen,” which is part of his popular Fear Street book series.

Author R.L. Stine shared exciting news with fans, revealing that a new Fear Street movie is currently in the works at Netflix. The upcoming film will be based on Stine’s 1992 novel, “The Prom Queen,” which is a part of his beloved Fear Street book series. This announcement comes after the successful release of a trilogy of Fear Street movies on Netflix in 2021.

Previously, Stine’s Fear Street trilogy captivated audiences over three consecutive weeks with films titled “Fear Street Part One: 1994,” “Fear Street Part Two: 1978,” and “Fear Street Part Three: 1666.” Directed Leigh Janiak, these movies followed a group of teenagers who unearthed terrifying secrets that have plagued their town for generations.

While specific details about the new Fear Street movie have yet to be revealed, fans can gain some insight from the official description of “The Prom Queen” on Stine’s website. It sets the stage for a chilling story, describing a prom night filled with moonlight, dancing, and five Prom Queen candidates. However, things take a horrifying turn when brutal murders begin to occur, leaving the protagonist, Lizzie McVay, to realize that she could be the next target.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Netflix for more information on the upcoming movie, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further updates. In the meantime, followers of R.L. Stine’s thrilling Fear Street series can anticipate another spine-chilling adaptation to keep them on the edge of their seats.