New FAFSA Changes: Less Aid for College Students

The forthcoming changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form could result in millions of students receiving less financial aid for college. The new FAFSA form, which is supposed to streamline the application process, uses an outdated calculation called the “Student Aid Index” (SAI) that doesn’t account for recent inflation. This means that the estimated amount a family can afford to pay for college may be significantly understated.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act requires the U.S. Department of Education to update the SAI tables every year based on the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. However, this year, the Secretary of Education failed to make those updates in time. As a result, the Department of Education has stated that it will not update the tables for this year but will do so for the 2025-26 aid cycle.

The failure to make inflationary adjustments will affect all families of four with adjusted available incomes over $35,000 in this application cycle. Middle- and higher-income students will be the hardest hit, while lower-income students who already had an expected family contribution of $0 will be less affected.

For instance, a typical family in New York with an adjusted available income of $100,000 could be expected to contribute around $4,000 more toward their annual college costs due to the lack of inflation adjustments.

These changes in the FAFSA formula, along with the elimination of the “sibling discount” for families with multiple children in college, make it harder for middle-income families to afford college. Experts predict that the new FAFSA process will be messy and may cause further confusion and frustration for applicants.

In conclusion, while the intention behind the FAFSA simplification was to expand eligibility, the failure to account for inflation and other changes may result in reduced financial aid and increased costs for college students and their families.