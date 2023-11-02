New European Originals on Netflix in November 2023: A Must-Watch List

November is shaping up to be an exciting month for European crime dramas on Netflix. From heart-wrenching romances to action-packed comedies, there’s something for everyone this month. So grab your popcorn and get ready to binge-watch these captivating Netflix Originals.

1. Nuovo Olimpo (2023)

Director: Ferzan Özpetek | Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 113 Minutes | Language: Italian | Country: Italy | Netflix Release Date: November 1st, 2023

Take a trip to Rome with this heartfelt drama set against the backdrop of the city. Nuovo Olimpo tells the story of Enea and Pietro, who fall in love in the 1970s but are tragically pulled apart. Over the next 30 years, they hold on to hope, hoping to find each other again.

2. Wingwomen (2023)

Director: Mélanie Laurent | Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 116 Minutes | Language: French | Country: France | Netflix Release Date: November 1st, 2023

Mélanie Laurent, known for her role in Inglourious Basterds, makes her directorial debut on Netflix with Wingwomen. Childhood friends Alex and Carole find themselves in over their heads when a heist to steal a famous painting goes wrong. They enlist the help of Clarence, a bureaucrat’s son wanted the Mexican cartel, and Sam, a trigger-happy boxer and stunt motorcyclist.

3. All Time High (2023)

Director: Julien Hollande | Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 101 Minutes | Language: French | Country: France | Netflix Release Date: November 17th, 2023

With the rising popularity of cryptocurrency, All Time High explores the world of get-rich-quick schemes. Thiago, desperate to keep his girlfriend and avoid losing face, gets involved in a series of small scams. But when his actions catch up with him, Thiago’s life spirals out of control. The only glimmer of hope lies in his encounter with Stéphanie, a woman poised to make it big with cryptocurrency.

4. Last Call for Istanbul (2023)

Director: Gonenc Uyanik | Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 91 Minutes | Language: Turkish | Country: Turkey | Netflix Release Date: November 24th, 2023

Kivanç Tatlitug and Beren Saat headline this Turkish romantic drama. Serin and Mehmet’s paths cross at JFK International Airport when their luggage is accidentally swapped. What starts as a simple search for missing bags turns into a tale of love, second chances, and loyalty in Last Call for Istanbul.

Looking for something to watch on the small screen? These European Original TV shows are worth adding to your watchlist:

1. Ferry: The Series (Season 1)

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 50 Minutes | Language: Dutch | Country: Belgium | Netflix Release Date: November 3rd, 2023

Crime dramas never fail to captivate audiences, and Ferry: The Series is no exception. Follow Ferry Bouman as he navigates the Brabant underworld and fights for his position at the top. But as he rises, his lover Danielle begins to see his darker side, raising the question of what he’s willing to sacrifice for power.

2. Suburraeterna (Season 1)

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes | Language: Italian | Country: Italy | Netflix Release Date: November 14th, 2023

Journey into the dark underworld of Rome’s criminal gangs in Suburraeterna. Set in 2011, Rome is on the brink of collapse, and criminal clans battle for control. As new criminal factions threaten to disrupt the system, clashes with those holding onto the old way of life ensue.

3. Feedback (Season 1)

Episodes: TBA | Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: TBA | Language: Polish | Country: Poland | Netflix Release Date: November 15th, 2023

Based on Jakub Zulczyk’s novel, Feedback offers an alternative crime drama from Poland. Marcin, a former rock star haunted his alcoholism, embarks on a search for his missing son. As he delves deeper into Warsaw’s darkest corners, he uncovers shocking secrets that challenge his own sanity.

4. A Nearly Normal Family (Season 1)

Episodes: 6 | Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA | Language: Swedish | Country: Sweden | Netflix Release Date: November 24th, 2023

A Swedish crime drama with a twist, A Nearly Normal Family revolves around Adam and Ulrika, whose daughter Stella is accused of murder. As their picture-perfect suburban family crumbles, they will stop at nothing to protect themselves and uncover the truth.

