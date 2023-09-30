How to Watch the MLS Match Between New England and Charlotte: Kick-Off Time and Team News

New England Revolution is on track to secure a spot in the Final series of the MLS after facing obstacles last season. They currently hold the 6th spot in the table and have the opportunity to climb several positions in the Eastern Conference with a win.

However, New England Revolution has had some struggles in their previous five fixtures, with three draws, one loss, and only one win. This may be a point of concern for the team, and they will be aiming to get back on track before the next phase of the tournament.

On the other hand, Charlotte FC is currently towards the bottom of the table but still has a chance to make it to the Final series securing a playoff spot. In their second MLS season, Charlotte has the opportunity to make history if they finish the season strong.

Unfortunately, four consecutive draws followed a disappointing loss to Cincinnati have derailed Charlotte’s hopes of qualifying. Nevertheless, they still have a chance if they can win their remaining fixtures.

For those looking to watch the match, it will take place at the Gillette Stadium with a kick-off time of 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT. The match will be available to stream on Apple TV.

In terms of team news, New England Revolution will be without Dylan Borrero, Brandon Bye, Maciel, and Henry Kessler due to injuries. Carles Gil, who has been in great form this season with 9 goals and 7 assists, could be a key player for New England.

On the other side, Charlotte FC will be missing Ben Bender for the fixture. Enzo Copetti, Justin Meram, and Brecht Dejaegere will be leading the forward line and will be responsible for scoring goals for the team.

Looking at the head-to-head record, New England Revolution has won two out of the three previous encounters against Charlotte FC.

Overall, this match promises to be an exciting one, with both teams fighting for crucial points. It will be interesting to see how New England Revolution and Charlotte FC perform and whether they can achieve their respective goals in the MLS.

Sources:

– Definitions: MLS – Major League Soccer.

– Source: Article on how to watch the MLS match between New England and Charlotte.