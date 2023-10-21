How to Watch the MLS Match between New England and Philadelphia

Summary:

New England Revolution will face off against Philadelphia Union in the MLS at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday. Despite some recent struggles, New England has secured their spot in the postseason. Meanwhile, Philadelphia Union aims to maintain their impressive unbeaten streak on the final day of the regular season. The match will kick off at 6pm EDT and can be watched on Apple TV in the United States. Live updates will be available on GOAL’s website.

New England Team News:

Noel Buck and DeJuan Jones have returned to the United States after their international duties. However, the team’s attacking options remain limited as Dylan Borrero is still sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury. New England Revolution’s predicted XI includes Jackson, Kessler, Gonzalez, Romney, Jones, Kaye, Polster, Boateng, Gil, Bou, and Chancalay.

Philadelphia Team News:

Philadelphia will be without midfielder Jose Andres Martinez as he serves a one-game suspension due to accumulated yellow cards. Midfielder Jesus Bueno is also sidelined with an ankle injury. Philadelphia Union’s predicted XI consists of Blake, Harriel, Glesnes, Lowe, Wagner, Bedoya, Rafanello, McGlynn, Gazdag, Carranza, and Uhre.

In their last eight fixtures, New England has only managed one win and needs to bounce back quickly ahead of the playoffs. Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, has been unbeaten in their last eight games, although six of those results have been draws. The match promises to be an exciting contest between two teams with contrasting form in recent matches.

