New Orleans Saints vs New England Patriots: Sunday Matchup

The New Orleans Saints will be facing off against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams are looking for redemption after suffering losses in their previous games.

Last week, the Patriots experienced a devastating defeat at the hands of the Cowboys, with a final score of 38-3. On the other hand, the Saints were unable to secure a victory against the Buccaneers, losing 26-9. This loss adds to a disappointing trend for the Saints in their recent matchups with Tampa Bay, as they have now lost three consecutive games against them.

The Patriots have had a challenging run lately, losing three out of their last four matches. They have faced tough opponents during this stretch, including the Cowboys, whose overall winning percentage is at 77.1%. The Saints, on the other hand, currently hold a record of 2-2 after their loss last Sunday.

This upcoming game has the Patriots as the favorite, with experts predicting a victory a slim margin of one point. It will also be the first time this season that the Patriots will be playing as the favorites at home.

In terms of series history, both the Patriots and the Saints have won one game out of their last two meetings. Their most recent encounter was on September 26, 2021, where the Saints emerged victorious with a score of 28-13. Prior to that, on September 17, 2017, the Patriots secured a win against the Saints with a score of 36-20.

The latest NFL odds have New England as the slight one-point favorite against New Orleans. The over/under for the game is set at 40 points.

Sources: CBS Sports App, SportsLine