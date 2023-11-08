New Laws to Combat Misinformation and Regulate Political Advertising

Amidst concerns raised the European Commission and objections social media giants, the implementation of new laws enabling the regulation of political advertising and combating misinformation during elections has been postponed. The Electoral Reform Act, which was passed the Oireachtas last year, established the Electoral Commission to monitor elections and referendums.

The Act grants the Electoral Commission extensive powers to monitor and regulate online election campaigning, including paid advertising. Additionally, it empowers the commission to enforce its decisions on internet and social media companies. Nonetheless, the sections of the Act containing these powers (Parts 4 and 5) have not yet been enacted the responsible Minister, Darragh O’Brien.

The European Commission expressed concerns about these new powers, prompting the Irish Government to delay the implementation of the Act for further discussions. However, the government will only commence Parts 4 and 5 after addressing all the concerns raised the European Commission.

Proposals for an EU-wide approach to protecting and policing online elections are currently being discussed in Brussels, with the hope of establishing EU regulations later this year or early next year. Nevertheless, it remains uncertain whether these regulations will be in place before the upcoming local and European elections in Ireland. Furthermore, they are unlikely to be as comprehensive as the powers included in the Irish Electoral Reform Act.

It has come to light that social media and internet companies actively lobbied against these measures even after their enactment in the legislation. Documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act reveal that the head of Google in Ireland, Kent Walker, expressed concerns directly to the Taoiseach last year. Similarly, former British deputy prime minister and senior Facebook executive Nick Clegg voiced his apprehensions about the new powers.

The Electoral Commission explained that the new legislation would enable it to regulate online paid political advertising and investigate instances of online disinformation and manipulative behavior during election campaigns. Once the Minister commences the relevant sections of the Act, the commission intends to align its enforcement policies with other EU initiatives and regulations.

