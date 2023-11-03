New Medical Council Guidelines: Balancing Ethics and Innovation in Healthcare

The Medical Council has recently released its ninth edition of the Guide to Professional Conduct and Ethics for Registered Medical Practitioners, covering a range of issues encountered doctors in today’s healthcare landscape. Alongside addressing topics such as conscientious objection and the responsible use of healthcare resources, the guidelines also shed light on the utilization of social media and the advent of telemedicine.

To begin with, the guide emphasizes that doctors have the right to refuse to carry out a lawful procedure if they have a conscientious objection. However, it outlines specific practices that must be followed in such cases, including promptly informing colleagues and the relevant patient, making necessary arrangements for alternative treatment, and ensuring that the patient’s access to the procedure is not hindered.

In terms of social media, while doctors are given the freedom to decide how they use these platforms, the guidelines advise maintaining a clear separation between personal and professional accounts. Moreover, caution is urged when it comes to tracking patients’ online activities, as this may negatively impact the trust between doctors and patients.

Interestingly, a public survey conducted the Medical Council reveals that doctors are the second most trusted profession in Irish society, preceded only teachers. An overwhelming 89% of respondents expressed their trust in doctors’ honesty and integrity. However, the survey also uncovered a concerning trend, with 25% of individuals reporting that they had not visited a GP in the past year, a significant increase from the previous year.

Additionally, the survey highlighted the growing trend of seeking medical advice on social media platforms. Approximately 9% of participants admitted to using social media to seek guidance from doctors who provide online medical advice. However, it is worth noting that only 11% of these individuals checked if the doctor was registered.

Overall, the newly released guidelines aim to assist doctors throughout their professional careers offering principles-based guidance on various scenarios. By addressing ethical considerations and embracing innovations like telemedicine, the Medical Council hopes to ensure that doctors uphold the trust placed in them while navigating the evolving healthcare landscape.

(Source: Irish Medical Times)