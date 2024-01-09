Marvel Studios Teases Echo and Confirms Connection to Daredevil

Marvel Studios has released a captivating teaser for their upcoming series, Echo, and it seems to definitively establish that the events of Netflix’s Daredevil series will be considered canon within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The teaser, titled “Kingpin Returns,” features footage and dialogue from the first season of Daredevil, taking viewers back to the menacing origin of Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin.

The flashback sequences show a young Wilson Fisk immediately after he has slain his abusive father with a hammer. Intercut with these scenes are shots of Daredevil, the Man Without Fear, vowing to bring down the powerful mob boss. The teaser concludes with a brief glimpse of Daredevil in action.

While Echo executive producer Brad Winderbaum previously hinted that the Netflix shows would be canon in the MCU’s “Sacred Timeline,” this new promo makes it evident that Marvel Studios intends to do more than selectively incorporate plotlines and characters from the “DefenderVerse” shows into their Disney+ projects.

Echo will be the inaugural project under the Marvel Spotlight banner, a name inspired a comic book series from 1971 that introduced iconic Marvel characters like Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman. Marvel Spotlight aims to present grounded and character-driven narratives on the screen, with Echo focusing on street-level storytelling rather than extensive ties to the larger MCU continuity.

The series centers on Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), also known as Echo, as she grapples with reconnecting to her Native American heritage while navigating her criminal aspirations as the successor to Wilson Fisk’s violent legacy. The synopsis for the show’s first episode explains that viewers will be introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles.

In addition to Cox’s portrayal of Echo and Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his role as Kingpin, Echo will feature Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

Echo explores Maya Lopez’s origin story, delving into her ruthless actions in New York City and the consequences that catch up with her in her hometown. To move forward, she must confront her past, embrace her Native American roots, and understand the importance of family and community.

All five episodes of Echo will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting January 9, providing fans with an exciting and impactful addition to the Marvel Studios lineup.