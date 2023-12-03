American Lawyer Joins Investigation into NBA Star Josh Giddey’s Case

Reports have surfaced that a prominent American lawyer, Gloria Allred, has joined the investigation into Aussie NBA star Josh Giddey’s case. The case revolves around allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Giddey and a minor, which is currently under investigation the Newport Beach Police Department and the NBA. While no charges have been laid thus far, new details have emerged indicating that the alleged encounter took place two years ago.

According to the reports, Giddey’s relationship with the girl was brief, with suggestions that it was a one-night stand. At the time, Giddey, who was 19 years old, believed that the girl was of the same age. However, it is alleged that she was actually 15 and had lied about her age. The situation has caused considerable impact on Giddey and his career, leading to a dip in his performance this season and even being booed his home fans.

The involvement of Gloria Allred adds another twist to the case. Allred, known for her work in women’s rights cases, has handled numerous high-profile cases over the years. Her firm, Allred, Marko and Goldberg, is renowned for its commitment to women’s rights advocacy.

In the midst of the investigation, Giddey’s family has reportedly been hesitant to cooperate with the police. Furthermore, the focus of the NBA investigation will likely be on how the videos featuring Giddey and the young woman were leaked on social media platforms.

As Giddey navigates through this challenging situation, his future in the NBA remains uncertain. Currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract with the Thunder, his performance on the court could influence the terms of his next contract.

