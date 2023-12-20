Georgia Chick-fil-A Employee Rescued From Dangerous Car Incident

Summary:

An incident occurred at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Dublin, Georgia, where an employee was caught between two cars. The employee, 17-year-old Mahailey Donaldson, suffered a broken leg but is expected to recover. The driver of the Volkswagen involved in the accident reported that his car unexpectedly accelerated while waiting in the drive-thru lane, causing the collision. The restaurant temporarily closed for the night but reopened the following day.

Title:

Brave Rescue Effort Saves Chick-fil-A Worker in Georgia Car Mishap

In a heart-stopping incident that unfolded on Monday evening, a young employee at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Dublin, Georgia found herself trapped between two vehicles. Swift action from first responders and a heroic rescue effort ensured the employee’s safety and well-being.

Seventeen-year-old Mahailey Donaldson was performing her duties in the drive-thru lane when she was struck a car, according to local news reports. The driver of the Volkswagen involved in the incident informed the authorities that his vehicle unexpectedly jerked forward and accelerated, ultimately pinning Donaldson between his car and the Ford Explorer ahead.

Emergency services were immediately summoned to the scene, and an ambulance promptly transported Donaldson to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Despite suffering a broken leg, Chick-fil-A officials have expressed optimism that she will make a full recovery.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers as we support our team member during her recovery,” stated the restaurant in an official statement following the incident. The empathetic response from the community has been overwhelming, with well-wishes pouring in for Donaldson.

Local law enforcement is still investigating the details of the accident, and no further information has been released at this time. In the interest of customer and employee safety, the Chick-fil-A location closed early on the night of the incident but resumed normal operations the following day.

As the courageous employee commences her healing process, her co-workers and the community at large remain grateful for the swift response that averted a potentially more severe outcome. The accident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety measures and vigilance in daily routines.