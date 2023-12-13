New Insights: Increase in Dog Respiratory Illness Claims

A recent surge in dog respiratory illness cases has led to concerns among pet owners and veterinary professionals. Oregon, in particular, has seen over 200 cases of this mysterious illness, some of which have resulted in fatalities. While the cause of the illness remains unknown, the American Veterinary Medical Association is actively investigating and monitoring reports of similar illnesses in multiple states.

To shed light on the situation, pet insurance claims data from Trupanion reveals some interesting insights. According to their data, there has been a significant increase in respiratory illness claims in certain areas. Quebec, Canada, has reported a 70.73% increase in claims, while Oregon has seen a 61.86% increase. Ontario, Canada, Nevada, Colorado, and California have also experienced notable upticks in respiratory illness claims.

It is worth noting that the Colorado State University veterinary school has observed a 50% rise in dogs developing pneumonia compared to the same period last year. This information was shared Dr. Michael Lappin during a panel discussion on the disease.

Experts suggest that various factors may contribute to the increase in cases. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to lifestyle changes for both humans and dogs. More people became pet owners during lockdowns, resulting in increased dog populations. Additionally, due to social distancing measures, dogs have had less exposure to other dogs at daycare or parks, which could impact their immune systems. Limited access to veterinary care and disruptions in vaccine schedules have also been observed.

Understanding the true prevalence of this respiratory illness remains challenging. Media attention may be leading to an increase in reporting, but organized surveillance and comprehensive testing are lacking. Dr. Scott Weese, an expert in emerging animal diseases, emphasizes the need for vigilance among dog owners. He advises assessing the risk of serious illness for dogs in the area and taking necessary precautions, such as limiting contact with other dogs.

In conclusion, the rise in dog respiratory illness claims has raised concerns among pet owners and experts. While the exact cause and nature of the illness remain elusive, continuing research and proactive measures can help mitigate its impact on canine health.