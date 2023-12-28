City Police Launches CP WhatsApp Number for Public Feedback

The Nashik City Police have introduced a new initiative to gather public feedback and concerns regarding policing in the city. The brainchild of Sandeep Karnik, the new police commissioner, the CP WhatsApp number (9923323311) allows residents of Nashik to send their inputs, feedback, and concerns via WhatsApp messages in order to make the city safer for everyone.

However, it is important to note that the WhatsApp number is not an emergency response number. For personal complaints and emergency situations, individuals should continue to dial 112, the emergency response system number.

Since the announcement of the CP WhatsApp number, nearly 100 messages have already been received. The number is closely monitored the Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), ensuring that immediate action can be taken on the inputs received. Furthermore, Sandeep Karnik himself will review the messages and assess the action taken during the daily crime meetings with senior officers.

This initiative comes as part of the city police’s commitment to engage with the public through various social media platforms. They have been actively utilizing X (formerly known as Twitter) to receive feedback and showcase the actions taken the police on important issues. The CP WhatsApp number primarily serves as an alternative platform for individuals who are not X users.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ), Chandrakant Khandvi, emphasized that the police will acknowledge and take into consideration all the suggestions made on the CP WhatsApp number, ensuring that immediate action is taken.

This new initiative aims to strengthen the relationship between the city police and the residents of Nashik encouraging active participation and involvement in making the city safer for everyone.