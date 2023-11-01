New Stand-Up Comedy Special “Cowabunga” Ralph Barbosa Comes to Netflix on Halloween

Dallas comedian Ralph Barbosa has made his debut on Netflix with his hour-long stand-up comedy special, “Cowabunga.” The special, released on Halloween, promises to deliver a hilarious and captivating performance.

Barbosa, known for his disarming and laid-back style, covers a wide range of topics in his special. From his street racing dream girl to his mother’s tales of moon rocks, Barbosa’s unique perspective and comedic timing keep audiences entertained throughout the hour.

This is not Barbosa’s first foray into comedy. Prior to recording “Cowabunga,” the 26-year-old comedian appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Comedy Central. He also starred in the HBO Max comedy special “Entre Nos: The Winners 3” and has performed for Don’t Tell Comedy. His talent and wit have earned him accolades, including winning the New York Latino Film Festival Stand-Up competition in 2021 and the Funniest Comic in Texas competition in 2019.

While Barbosa is currently on a nationwide tour, fans in North Texas will have the opportunity to catch him live at the Addison Improv from December 28 to 31. Tickets for all shows, except the December 31 performance, have already sold out. Don’t miss your chance to see Barbosa’s final show of the year securing your tickets now.

FAQ:

1. What is Ralph Barbosa’s stand-up comedy special called?

– Ralph Barbosa’s stand-up comedy special is called “Cowabunga.”

2. Where can I watch the special?

– The special is available for streaming on Netflix.

3. What are some topics covered in the special?

– Ralph Barbosa covers various topics in his special, including his street racing dream girl and his mother’s stories about moon rocks.

4. Has Ralph Barbosa performed on other platforms?

– Yes, Ralph Barbosa has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central, and has starred in the HBO Max comedy special “Entre Nos: The Winners 3.”

5. Where can I see Ralph Barbosa perform live?

– Ralph Barbosa will be performing live at the Addison Improv in North Texas from December 28 to 31. Tickets for all shows, except the December 31 performance, have already sold out.