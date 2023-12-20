Summary: Jon Poppe, a former secondary coach and recruiting coordinator at Columbia, has returned to the university as the new head coach of the football program. With a strong track record that includes three Ivy League championships at Harvard, Poppe is determined to bring a title to Columbia for the first time since 1961. Despite a challenging season in 2023, Poppe believes in the potential of the team and is focused on recruiting top talent who are hungry for success. He inherits a program that has come close to achieving its championship goal before and is determined to get the football to bounce the right way. With his past success and experience, Columbia is hopeful that Poppe can lead the team back to the top of the Ivy League.

Title: Columbia Football Aims to Break 60-Year Drought with New Head Coach Jon Poppe

Columbia University’s football program is set to make a historic comeback under the leadership of their new head coach, Jon Poppe. The team, which hasn’t won an Ivy League title since 1961, is hoping that Poppe’s experience and determination will bring them closer to championship glory.

Poppe, who previously served as a secondary coach and recruiting coordinator at Columbia from 2015 to 2017, knows the challenges that lie ahead. In his introductory speech, he emphasized the need for a strong culture and high expectations, making it clear that his ultimate goal is to bring a championship to the university.

During his tenure at Harvard, Poppe was part of a coaching staff that won three Ivy League championships. His success at Harvard, combined with his recent achievements as the head coach of Union College, where he led the team to a 10-2 record and a deep run in the Division III Tournament, convinced Columbia to bring him back to Morningside Heights.

Poppe’s arrival comes after the retirement of legendary coach Al Bagnoli, who had temporarily stepped down due to health concerns. Bagnoli’s return to coaching in 2015 helped revive a struggling Columbia program, but the team fell short of a conference championship. Poppe believes that with the right preparation and a little bit of luck, Columbia can finally achieve its long-awaited title.

The new head coach inherits a team that had a challenging season in 2023, finishing with a 1-6 Ivy League record. However, Poppe is confident in the potential of the players and plans to focus on recruiting the best and brightest talent. He understands that success on the field starts with developing a winning mentality off the field.

Columbia University’s football program is ready for a fresh start under Jon Poppe’s leadership. With his experience, passion, and unwavering belief in the team’s potential, Poppe is determined to bring the Ivy League title back to Columbia after a 60-year drought.