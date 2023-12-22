CO2 Levels in Earth’s Atmosphere Reach Unprecedented Highs, Alarming Study Shows

A recent study has revealed that the levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Earth’s atmosphere are currently at the highest point in human history. In fact, it has been approximately 14 million years since CO2 levels were this elevated. During that time, Earth’s temperature was considerably warmer than it is today, reaching up to 9 degrees Fahrenheit higher than current temperatures.

The study, led Bärbel Hönisch, a geochemist at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, also suggests that the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets did not exist back then, and sea levels were likely more than 40 feet higher than they are now. These findings signify that long-term climate is extremely sensitive to greenhouse gases, with far-reaching effects that may take thousands of years to evolve.

CO2, the greenhouse gas primarily responsible for global warming, has currently reached 420 parts per million (ppm) in the atmosphere, compared to 280 ppm prior to the Industrial Revolution. Over that time period, global temperatures have risen about 2 degrees. Understanding the sensitivity of the climate over extended time scales is crucial, and this study provides a more robust understanding of that sensitivity.

While these discoveries sound alarming, the study’s authors emphasize that we are not necessarily headed towards the same level of warming and sea-level rise that occurred 14 million years ago. Those high CO2 levels were sustained for millions of years, making it more difficult for ice sheets to form and cool the planet. By taking significant action to reduce carbon emissions, it is highly likely that we can prevent such extreme levels of warming and sea-level rise.

This study carries important implications for climate policy. It confirms the close relationship between CO2 and global temperatures, highlighting the urgent need to address continued fossil fuel burning. As policymakers convene in Dubai to discuss future climate action, understanding the magnitude of the challenge becomes all the more crucial.