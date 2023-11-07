New Startup Threatens ChatGPT’s Dominance with High-Performance LLM

A Chinese startup called 01.AI has emerged as a formidable player in the race to create the most powerful Large Language Model (LLM) in the market. While tech giants like Meta and the Technology Innovation Institute in Abu Dhabi have released their own LLMs with billions of parameters, 01.AI’s LLM, named Yi-34B, has surpassed them all with its impressive performance.

Yi-34B, created renowned AI veteran Kai-Fu Lee, utilizes 34 billion parameters, which is significantly lower than Llama’s 70 billion and Falcon’s 180 billion. Despite its relatively smaller size, Yi-34B outperforms its competitors in various benchmarks. It achieves a common reasoning score of 80.1, surpassing Llama’s 71.9, and achieves a reading comprehension score of 76.4, outperforming Llama’s 69.4. In the massive multitask language understanding benchmark, Yi-34B scores an impressive 76.4, while Falcon lags behind at 70.4 and Llama 2 trails with 68.9.

This accomplishment poses a significant threat to the dominance of ChatGPT, the AI model that has captured the market’s attention. 01.AI’s Yi-34B has the potential to aid humans in various tasks, boost productivity, and trigger paradigm shifts in the global economy, which aligns with the vision Kai-Fu Lee had when founding the company.

To further enhance its capabilities, Yi-34B is paired with another LLM developed 01.AI that uses 6 billion parameters. Although this limit exists, the combined performance of these models demonstrates their robustness. Supported funding from Sinovation Ventures and Alibaba, which are chaired Lee himself, 01.AI signifies a game-changing force in an industry overwhelmed with new players.

The success of Yi-34B raises questions for Meta and its LLM, Llama 2. A startup with potentially less funding has managed to surpass Meta’s offering significantly. Notably, Yi-34B supports both English and Chinese, highlighting its superiority compared to other models competing for investment and consumer attention.

East Asia has also entered the LLM race, with HyperCLOVA X from Naver emerging as a notable contender. With access to a vast amount of Korean data, this LLM excels in localized performance, comprehending Korean customs and colloquialisms. While ChatGPT may continue to dominate, the emergence of smaller competitors like Yi-34B and HyperCLOVA X demonstrates the resilience and ingenuity of the AI industry.

