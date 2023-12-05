Celebrity Ascent: Taking Luxury Travel to New Heights

In a groundbreaking unveiling, Celebrity Cruises welcomed its fourth vessel, Celebrity Ascent, to the shores of Florida. This addition to the cruise line’s innovative Edge class promises to redefine the premium travel experience.

The official naming ceremony, attended top executives of Celebrity Cruises and its parent company, Royal Caribbean Group, showcased the ship’s elevated design and new onboard experiences. The ceremony featured the traditional christening, with a Nebuchadnezzar of champagne smashing against the hull of the ship, symbolizing good luck for its inaugural season.

Celebrity Ascent offers passengers a unique experience with its standout feature, the Magic Carpet. This exterior elevator platform not only serves as a convenient way for passengers to embark and disembark the ship at ports of call, but also doubles as an entertainment and dining venue, providing breathtaking views of the ocean.

With a capacity of 3,260 passengers and spanning 140,600 gross tons, Celebrity Ascent mirrors its sister ship, Celebrity Beyond, in structure and design. Both ships feature the popular Infinite Verandah staterooms, where the balcony seamlessly blends with the cabin.

Aboard Celebrity Ascent, guests can indulge in a multitude of experiences. The Rooftop Garden space offers infinity pools and al fresco dining, while the main Grand Plaza and Martini Bar features an interactive chandelier and bartender shows. The ship’s spa boasts over 120 treatment options, and the adults-only section, The Solarium, provides a serene retreat with its own pool, hot tub, and lounge space.

What sets Celebrity Ascent apart are its intricate details and artistic elements. From the mesmerizing mirror pathway leading to the Eden section of the ship to the unique and whimsical sculptures found throughout, every corner of the vessel is photo-worthy and Instagram-ready.

Entertainment takes center stage on Celebrity Ascent, with a variety of shows that cater to different tastes. The main stage showcases three new productions, while the visually stunning Eden space offers three more intimate performances. Notably, the show “Smoke & Ivories” provides a fully immersive experience, with dancers captivating the audience with their energetic performances.

When it comes to dining, Celebrity Ascent leaves no culinary desire unmet. The ship offers a range of options, including the renowned Chef Daniel Boulud’s Le Voyage, where guests can savor exquisite world cuisine.

Celebrity Ascent is set to sail the Caribbean, delighting passengers with its luxurious amenities, innovative design, and unforgettable experiences. As the latest addition to the Celebrity Cruises fleet, this ship sets a new benchmark for the travel industry, proving that elevated luxury and unparalleled entertainment can truly take your vacation to new heights.