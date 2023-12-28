New Cameras Installed on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Raise Concerns Among Commuters

A viral video on social media has captured the attention of commuters on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. The footage shows new cameras being installed in the ghat section of the expressway, known for its traffic congestion and occasional chaos. While the purpose of these cameras remains uncertain, speculation has been widespread among concerned netizens.

Many are speculating that these cameras might not only be for speed enforcement but could also be used to instill better lane discipline among drivers. The ghat sections of the expressway often experience nightmarish traffic jams, and reinforcing lane discipline could help alleviate this issue. Sirish Chandran, the user who shared the video, highlighted the urgent need for improving lane discipline due to the escalating challenges faced nighttime drivers.

Comments on the Instagram post revealed that some users have already encountered these new cameras. They shared personal experiences of receiving speeding fines in the ghat area, sparking debates about the consistency and legitimacy of speed limit enforcement. Some even expressed concerns about fluctuating speed limits and raised suspicions of using these changes as a tactic to extract fines from unsuspecting drivers.

In addition to speed enforcement, users are advocating for the cameras to crack down on heavy vehicles that illegally occupy multiple lanes. These vehicles impede traffic flow and pose safety hazards. Commuters believe that monitoring these violations and taking appropriate action through the cameras could greatly improve the overall driving experience on the expressway.

Overall, the installation of these new cameras has captured the attention and curiosity of commuters. While the exact purpose of these cameras remains unknown, they have sparked important discussions surrounding lane discipline, speed limit enforcement, and the safety of drivers on the Mumbai-Pune expressway.