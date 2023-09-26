Woolies Cameras on TikTok: A Closer Look

A recent TikTok video posted user @kirrily__ has sparked a discussion about the presence of small cameras on the shelves of a Sydney Woolworths store. The footage shows black devices placed along the bread and breakfast aisles, leading the TikToker to believe they were installed to prevent theft.

In the comments section, many users expressed concerns about the allocation of resources towards surveillance instead of lowering prices. One user pointed out, “So they can spend millions probably installing and purchasing these cameras and putting them in stores but yet can’t lower prices yep makes sense.” Another echoed this sentiment, saying, “Ah so all those profits went into control systems instead of fair pricing. Nice.”

However, some commenters shared their knowledge of the cameras’ purpose. One user, claiming to be a Woolworths employee, explained, “I work at woolies and have read the pilot, it takes pictures at certain points every day and looks at which shelves are empty and alerts the team.” Another user mentioned that the cameras had no effect on their shopping experience.

In fact, Woolworths had previously announced in June 2023 that they would be conducting a trial in which 500 small cameras would be installed in their Wetherill Park location. According to the supermarket chain, these cameras are intended to monitor stock levels. The cameras are positioned near price tags and take photos of shelves every half an hour.

A Woolworths spokesperson stated, “We’ve recently begun a trial of new camera technology at the store to assist our teams reducing manual processes… to improve product availability throughout the day for all our customers.” The spokesperson also confirmed that customers appearing in the photographs would be obscured, and signage would be displayed to inform customers of the trial.

It is important to note that Lifehacker Australia has reached out to Woolworths for further comment on the matter.

