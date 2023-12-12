New California Laws: Breaking Stereotypes, Enhancing Safety, and Protecting Workers

In a bid to eliminate gender stereotypes, California is set to introduce a range of new laws in the coming year. One law that will surely grab the attention of parents and children alike is the requirement for big box stores to maintain a gender-neutral toy section. The intention behind this legislation, authored South Bay legislator Evan Low, is to challenge preconceptions about which toys are suitable for boys and girls to play with. Although California is leading the way with this initiative, some retailers have already made the change. Target, for instance, announced in 2015 that it would no longer use gender-based signs in its stores.

Consumer groups believe that this law will not only break down stereotypes but also help shoppers compare prices more effectively. They argue that toys, which are essentially the same but marketed differently to boys and girls, are often priced differently. The new legislation will provide customers with another option for comparing prices, particularly in the current economic climate of high inflation.

Safety on the roads is also a focus of new laws coming into effect. Starting January 1, a speed camera pilot program will be implemented in certain cities, including San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose. Up to 33 cameras will be placed in school zones and areas with high accident rates. This means that speeders could be issued tickets without ever being pulled over, with fines ranging from $50 to $500. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, emphasizing the need for improved road safety, cited 65 deaths of pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers in the previous year.

In addition to these changes, California is expanding sick leave benefits. Under the new rules, employees of most companies must receive at least three days of paid sick leave within the first 120 days of employment and at least five days their 200th day on the job. This expansion recognizes the importance of employee well-being and aims to provide adequate time for rest and recovery.

Lastly, California law now protects workers from being fired for consuming cannabis outside of work hours, although showing up to work impaired is still grounds for termination. However, certain trades, such as construction or federal employees, may still be subject to different regulations. It is always advisable to consult with one’s employer to understand the specific rules in place.

As the new year dawns, California is implementing these laws to promote inclusivity, enhance safety, and protect workers’ rights. Whether it’s breaking down gender stereotypes in toy aisles, curbing speeding through camera enforcement, ensuring sufficient sick leave, or clarifying employee rights regarding cannabis, the state is taking proactive steps to build a more equitable and progressive society.