New Laws in California Bring Changes to Work, Housing, and More

California residents can expect significant changes in various aspects of their lives as new laws come into effect this year. From workplace regulations to housing policies, these laws aim to provide greater rights and protections to Californians. Here are some key highlights:

Workplace

Under AB 1228, fast food workers will see their minimum wage increase to $20 an hour from April onwards. Additionally, a fast-food council will be established to determine future wage increases and working conditions.

SB 525 raises the minimum wage for healthcare workers to $23 an hour June 2024, benefiting nursing assistants, medical technicians, and janitorial workers. The minimum wage will gradually increase to $25 an hour over the next two years.

Sick time benefits for all California workers will be enhanced under SB 616, ensuring a minimum of five paid sick days per year.

In a move towards inclusivity, AB 783 mandates the signage of single-user restrooms to indicate that they are available to all genders.

Housing

AB 12 limits landlords to charging a security deposit of only one month’s rent when tenants move into an apartment.

SB 407 aims to place LGBTQ+ youth in supportive and gender-affirming foster homes, requiring modifications to the vetting process for foster parents.

Under SB 567, the state’s eviction law will make it more difficult for landlords to dislodge tenants. Property owners or their family members must move into a property within 90 days of eviction and reside there for at least 12 months.

Transit

In an effort to enhance pedestrian safety, AB 413 prohibits stopping or parking a vehicle within 20 feet of a marked or unmarked crosswalk or 15 feet from a curb extension.

Cities and counties are no longer allowed to pass laws banning cruising or modified vehicles of a certain height, thanks to AB 436.

AB 645 permits the installation of speed cameras in select cities, warning drivers to slow down to avoid receiving a ticket.

Food

AB 416 permits the sale of Japanese shochu in establishments authorized to sell beer and wine, given that the alcoholic content does not exceed 24%.

Baby food manufacturers will need to conduct monthly testing for arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury under AB 899, with the results required to be posted on their websites from 2025.

The California Safer Food Packaging Cookware Act’s provision in AB 1200 requires cookware manufacturers to disclose the presence of certain hazardous chemicals, like PTFEs, FEPs, and PFAs, beginning this year.

Consumers

The Right to Repair Act, taking effect in July, will make it easier and more affordable for consumers to repair televisions, cellphones, and other electronics and home appliances requiring manufacturers to provide necessary parts, tools, and documentation.

Californians will benefit from easier hotel and short-term rental reservation cancellations with SB 644, allowing cancellations without penalties within 24 hours of the reservation.

As these new laws come into effect, California residents can expect changes aimed at improving various aspects of their lives, including worker rights, housing protections, and consumer benefits.