California Employers Banned from Penalizing Workers for Off-Duty Cannabis Use

A new law in California will prohibit employers from punishing employees for using cannabis for recreational purposes outside of work hours, effective from January 1. While drug tests can still be conducted on current and prospective employees, disciplinary action can only be taken if the individual is found to be under the influence at the time of the test. The Assembly Bill 2188 aims to protect workers’ rights to use marijuana recreationally without facing repercussions from their employers.

Jilian Dimitt, VP of Human Resources for Optima Office, believes that the new law benefits employers allowing employees to continue using marijuana recreationally without restrictions. However, she emphasizes that employees must not come to work under the influence or bring cannabis into the workplace. Under the new law, drug tests will need to detect active traces of THC that impair a worker’s ability to perform their job effectively for disciplinary action to be taken.

Cannabis lifestyle reporter Jackie Bryant disagrees with the practicality and feasibility of the new law. She argues that there is currently no definitive scientific test to determine acute marijuana intoxication, making it difficult to enforce the law effectively. Bryant believes that the new law will create legal complications for employers and that the privacy of individuals should be respected.

The California legislature acknowledges the lack of current technology to accurately determine recent THC consumption but suggests that new tests can be developed to identify the presence of recently consumed THC in saliva. However, the new law does not extend to workers in the construction or building industry, federal workers, or individuals undergoing federal background and clearance checks.

As a result of the new law, HR experts advise employers to update their workplace policies to comply with the legislation and respect the rights of employees to engage in off-duty cannabis use. While the law aims to protect workers, it remains to be seen whether it will be effectively implemented and how employers will navigate the challenges associated with testing for marijuana intoxication.