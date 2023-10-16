Construction Begins on New Fidelity Investments Office Building at Shrewsbury Crossing Plaza

Construction has commenced on a new office building at the Shrewsbury Crossing plaza in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. The 8,400-square-foot building is located at the junction of Route 9 and Grafton Street.

The new office building, expected to contain 20 offices, will be occupied Fidelity Investments, a financial services company headquartered in Boston. The company plans to have a staff of 35 employees at this location.

Currently, Fidelity is located in Shrewsbury Crossing I, the westernmost section of the plaza, sharing a building with the Japanese restaurant Sawa Hibachi. The new Fidelity office will be situated in Shrewsbury Crossing II, across from Staples, and adjacent to the home goods store At Home.

The move was prompted the need for more space, as Fidelity has outgrown its current location. The Planning Board application, filed Shrewsbury Crossing II LLC in March, outlined the company’s intention to relocate. The application was approved in April, along with a reduction in the number of parking spaces in the plaza. The reduction, from 565 to 476, will make room for the construction of the new office building.

Sources:

– Shrewsbury Crossing II LLC, Planning Board application

– Fidelity Investments