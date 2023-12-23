Man Arrested in New Braunfels for Massive Gun Smuggling Operation to Mexico

A recent federal indictment has revealed a startling gun smuggling operation led 34-year-old Chandler Britain Bradford from New Braunfels, Texas. Bradford is accused of earning over $3.5 million illegally exporting thousands of semi-automatic rifle parts to Mexico.

According to the indictment, Bradford and his co-conspirators knowingly sent firearm parts, specifically AR-15 rifle parts, to Mexico without the necessary license or authorization. The operation allegedly facilitated a full firearm manufacturing enterprise in northern Mexico, supplying Mexican drug cartels with highly sought-after rifles for use in protecting territories and trade.

The scheme came to light when law enforcement intercepted firearm parts at a storage unit in Laredo, Texas on October 4, 2022. It is estimated that Bradford provided enough parts to arm a Mexican citizen with approximately 4,800 rifles.

The indictment points out that exports of firearm parts require a license from the U.S. government, which Bradford did not possess. Nevertheless, he supposedly supplied the necessary parts, tools, and counsel to support the manufacturing enterprise in Mexico.

The operation involved international collaboration, as Bradford obtained rifle parts not only from the U.S., but also from China. Bradford’s brother-in-law, Troy Vernon Erbe, allegedly assisted him in preparing some of the shipments.

Initially, Bradford shipped the parts to a mail center in Laredo. However, in 2021, the government claims that he personally began driving the packaged gun parts to storage units near the Mexican border, leaving them for the Mexican citizen to pick up. The parts would then be repackaged for smuggling into Monterey truck.

In addition to the smuggling operation, Bradford allegedly advised the Mexican citizen on firearm manufacturing and troubleshooting technical problems. He received payments of over $3.5 million for the shipments through wire transfers and bank account deposits, with some of the money being used to purchase additional gun parts.

Following the discovery of the operation, law enforcement authorities arrested Bradford and seized thousands of firearm parts, ammunition, cash, and cars from his personal property in Cabo San Lucas.

Bradford is indicted on multiple charges, including conspiracy to smuggle goods from the U.S., conspiracy to traffic firearms, conspiracy to transfer firearms for use in a felony, aiding and abetting the smuggling of goods from the United States, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

The investigation was conducted the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Several other co-conspirators are mentioned in the indictment, but their identities have been redacted. The case will be heard in the U.S. District Court Western District of Texas, San Antonio Division.