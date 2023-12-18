Covington Native Realizes Dream with Worthy Clothing Co.

Summary: Haley Ellis, a Covington native, has turned her passion for fashion into a reality with her boutique, Worthy Clothing Co. After starting the business from her parents’ spare bedroom, Ellis opened a physical location in downtown Madison, where she gained valuable experience in running a successful boutique. However, Covington always felt like home to Ellis, and she recently made the decision to move Worthy back to her hometown.

Ellis’s motto, “Flawed & Still Worthy,” reflects her belief that everyone deserves to feel worthy regardless of their flaws. She wants Worthy to be a positive and welcoming space for all customers. With the support of her mother, who is a businesswoman herself, Ellis has learned how to navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship at a young age.

Worthy recently relocated back to Covington, and the store had its grand reopening at the Lighting of the Square event. Ellis is excited about the support she will receive from her hometown community, as Covington residents are known for their desire to support local businesses.

The boutique offers a range of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories, all with a modern and trendy aesthetic. Worthy aims to cater to various fashion styles, ensuring there is something for everyone. Ellis’s dream of owning a successful boutique has become a reality, and she is grateful for the opportunity to serve her hometown community.

With a team of three other employees, Ellis is poised to continue growing Worthy Clothing Co. in Covington. The boutique embodies Ellis’s vision of providing quality fashion options while spreading positivity and inclusivity. Through hard work and determination, Haley Ellis has made her dreams come true, establishing herself as a rising entrepreneur in the fashion industry.