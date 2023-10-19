Booker Launches SocioConnect: Helping Retailers Manage Social Media Effortlessly

Booker, the renowned retail company, has introduced an innovative solution called SocioConnect to assist retailers in effectively managing their social media presence. Recognizing the significance of social media for driving footfall, reaching new customers, highlighting promotions, and engaging with the local community, Booker aims to simplify social media management for busy store managers.

SocioConnect is designed as a user-friendly app that enables retailers to handle their social media content across various popular platforms from a single platform. Store managers can easily register and download the app to their phones or desktops, free of charge. With the app, retailers can track the performance of every post, enabling them to determine the most successful content and optimize future posts for maximum reach and engagement.

Additionally, SocioConnect provides retailers access to Booker’s well-crafted, centrally produced posts that can be seamlessly shared on their own social media pages. This feature enhances the retailers’ online presence and offers a comprehensive bank of professionally designed content.

Anila Ali, the owner of Premier Ali’s Convenience Store in Tranent, expressed the value of SocioConnect, stating, “Social media is crucial for us, but it can be challenging to find the time to manage our pages, create regular posts, and respond to comments and questions. SocioConnect has been a dream come true for us. It’s incredibly easy to use and saves us a lot of time. By sharing Booker’s central posts and creating our own content, our social media following has grown significantly, resulting in a substantial increase in customers visiting our store.”

The success achieved Premier Ali’s Convenience Store demonstrates the potential of SocioConnect to drive business growth enhancing retailers’ social media presence. With its user-friendly interface and time-saving features, SocioConnect is proving to be a game changer for retailers seeking to effectively manage their social media efforts.

