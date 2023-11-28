Five Indian Celebrities Who Cruise in Style with BMW’s Luxurious 7-Series Sedan

When it comes to luxury and sophistication on the roads, the BMW 7-Series stands a cut above the rest. With its opulent features and impressive back seat experience, it is no wonder that many celebrities in India choose to be chauffeured around in this flagship sedan. Here, we take a look at five notable Indian personalities who own this luxurious BMW 7-Series and cruise in style.

1. Dhanush – The Tamil movie star recently acquired his new 7-Series in the stunning Oxide Grey shade. With the turbocharged petrol engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system, this sedan offers a powerful performance. Dhanush is no stranger to luxury sedans, as he already owns other prestigious models like the Audi A8L and Rolls Royce Ghost.

2. Lokesh Kanagaraj – Known for his recent blockbuster film “Leo,” film director Lokesh Kanagaraj owns an all-black BMW 740Li. After the success of his previous film “Vikram,” the director treated himself to this stylish sedan. With its sleek design and advanced features, the 740Li is a perfect match for Kanagaraj’s refined taste.

3. Jacqueline Fernandez – Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was one of the first celebrities in B-town to own the BMW 7-Series. Opting for the 3-litre petrol powertrain and a shiny silver hue, she showcases her love for luxury sedans. Apart from the 7-Series, Jacqueline used to own a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, proving her affinity for elegance and comfort.

4. Ajay Devgn – Always at the forefront of technology, Ajay Devgn added the electric version of the BMW 7-Series, the i7, to his car collection. With its Black Sapphire finish and powerful electric motors, Devgn’s i7 boasts an impressive 544PS and 745Nm. This sedan joins his already remarkable assortment of cars, including the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Audi Q7.

5. Shekhar Suman – Renowned TV host Shekhar Suman recently celebrated his parents’ anniversary adding the new BMW i7 to his collection. Sharing his excitement on Instagram, he congratulated his parents while expressing the joy of his luxurious i7. This sedan is sure to make every ride a memorable one for Suman.

The BMW 7-Series continues to impress with its recent additions of more powerful electric and frugal diesel powertrains. With prices starting from Rs 1.81 crore, the 7-Series competes against esteemed rivals like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the Audi A8L in India. Furthermore, the i7 takes on the Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan. These celebrities prove that the BMW 7-Series is not only a symbol of status but also a symbol of ultimate luxury and performance on Indian roads.

FAQ:

Q: What is the starting price of the BMW 7-Series in India?

A: The starting price of the BMW 7-Series in India is Rs 1.81 crore (ex-showroom).

Q: Which celebrities in India own the BMW 7-Series?

A: Dhanush, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ajay Devgn, and Shekhar Suman are notable Indian personalities who own the BMW 7-Series.

Q: How does the BMW i7 differ from the standard 7-Series?

A: The BMW i7 is the electric version of the 7-Series, offering a sustainable and eco-friendly driving experience.