Wisconsin Lawmakers Push for Decriminalization of Marijuana Possession

Wisconsin lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are joining forces to introduce a bill aimed at decriminalizing low-level marijuana possession. The bipartisan effort is spearheaded Reps. Shae Sortwell (R) and Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D), along with Sen. Lena Taylor (D). While advocates are pushing for broader adult-use legalization, this incremental reform seeks to break the logjam on cannabis policy in the GOP-controlled legislature.

Under the proposed legislation, possession of up to 14 grams of cannabis would result in a $100 civil forfeiture, removing the threat of jail time. Moreover, individuals would not be charged as repeat offenders for possession convictions involving up to 28 grams, thus avoiding more severe penalties. This move aims to ensure that Wisconsin does not imprison people for minor possession offenses, aligning it with similar legislation enacted in several other states.

In addition to the decriminalization provisions, the bill would grant employers greater discretion in workplace cannabis testing policies. The penalty for possession or use of marijuana paraphernalia would also be reduced to a maximum $10 civil forfeiture without jail time.

The proposed legislation aims to save time, money, and resources providing law enforcement with additional flexibility in handling individual cannabis cases. Police would have the choice of whether or not to book and process a person for possession, streamlining the criminal justice system and freeing up resources to focus on more serious crimes.

Furthermore, the bill seeks to limit liability for employers who choose not to require THC drug testing for job applicants or workers. This move mirrors the trend seen across the country, where more employers are discontinuing the practice of drug testing due to its costliness.

While decriminalization is a step in the right direction, some advocates argue that comprehensive legalization is necessary. However, given the conservative legislature’s resistance to even incremental reforms, the introduction of this bill marks a significant development in cannabis policy in Wisconsin.

With neighboring states such as Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota legalizing marijuana, Wisconsin stands as an island of prohibition in the region. It is hoped that this bill will pave the way for more substantial reforms in the future.