Friendly Banter or Feud? Big Brother Housemates Divided Over WhatsApp Group

In a surprising twist on the popular reality show Big Brother, a secret feud among former housemates has been exposed during a live chat show. Hosted AJ Odudu, Big Brother Late And Live featured former housemates Hallie and Kerry, who spilled the tea on their relationships since leaving the famous compound.

During the show, AJ asked Hallie and Kerry if there was a WhatsApp group among the housemates. Hallie admitted that everyone, apart from Farida, was part of the group. The revelation caused a stir among the audience, with Kerry claiming that Dylan was the one who set up the chat. Hallie expressed her belief that if Farida had an issue with not being included, she could have simply asked for an invite.

Interestingly, Hallie mentioned that she had removed Farida from her contacts and didn’t even have her mobile number. This led to speculation about an unresolved issue between the two. Hallie stated that Farida had unfollowed her without addressing the issue, leaving her unsure of what exactly had caused the rift.

Despite their differences, Kerry made it clear that she had no ill feelings towards Farida, stating that she didn’t have a bad word to say about her. This friendly stance surprised many fans who had expected more animosity between the two former housemates.

The revelation of the WhatsApp group drama quickly spread on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment and frustration. Many labeled Hallie and Kerry as “mean girls” for excluding Farida from the group. Others eagerly anticipated a potential reunion where the issue could be addressed.

While tensions may still linger among the former housemates, it seems that Hallie and Kerry have taken different paths when it comes to their relationship with Farida. Only time will tell if their feud can be resolved or if the WhatsApp group controversy will continue to divide them.

