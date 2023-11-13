New Affordable Beauty Brand “Nobody’s Nobody” Launches with a Bold Social Media Strategy

Stirling & Hinds, a renowned FMCG company, has made a significant splash in the beauty industry with the launch of its affordable beauty brand, Nobody’s Nobody. The exciting venture introduces a fresh perspective to the skincare space, making quality beauty accessible to all. To ensure a successful launch, Stirling & Hinds has partnered with Neuralle, an indie agency based in Melbourne, to develop and execute a dynamic social media strategy.

The collaboration between Stirling & Hinds and Neuralle aims to shape the future of Nobody’s Nobody leveraging the power of social media. As part of their fixed term agreement, Neuralle will assist in launching the brand’s TikTok account, engaging influencers and creators, and crafting a compelling online presence. Their expertise in influencer marketing, demonstrated through their previous work with Stirling & Hinds on the aerosol brand Green Nation Life, has made them the perfect choice for this venture.

Nobody’s Nobody is not only focused on affordability but also on delivering efficacious skincare products that are both visually appealing and effective. With each item priced under $29.00, the brand is disrupting the traditional perception that quality beauty must come at a high cost. This approach has garnered significant demand, indicating a shift in consumer preferences towards accessible and budget-friendly options.

In an interview with Stirling & Hinds’ managing director, Alanna Hinds, she emphasized the brand’s commitment to making quality skincare accessible to everyone. She expressed excitement about Nobody’s Nobody’s exclusive launch in Woolworths stores across the country, highlighting the brand’s potential for future growth.

With the support of Neuralle’s managing director, Jordan Michaelides, Nobody’s Nobody aims to captivate consumers with self-aware, fun, and engaging content. This unique entrant into the skincare space, in collaboration with Woolworths, promises to offer a new experience for beauty enthusiasts nationwide.

