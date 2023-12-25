Prime Video Surprises Subscribers with Exciting December 2023 Originals

In a surprising turn of events, Prime Video has released a stellar lineup of original content for its subscribers this December. While holiday-themed movies have been a popular choice, there are also non-holiday options that are worth checking out.

One of the top picks this month is the family Christmas comedy “Candy Cane Lane” starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross. Produced Amazon MGM Studios and Imagine Entertainment, the film follows a loving father who unknowingly makes a Faustian bargain with an evil Elf in order to win the annual neighborhood Christmas home decoration contest.

For those seeking non-holiday-themed content, Prime Video offers the second seasons of “Coach Prime” and “Reacher.” “Coach Prime” is a docuseries that follows college football head coach Deion Sanders as he attempts to transform the Colorado Buffaloes football team into champions. Meanwhile, “Reacher” is based on the popular book series Lee Child and follows veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher as he teams up with old allies to solve a mysterious murder case.

December 2023 also brings some surprises for DC fans. Prime Video has released “Merry Little Batman,” an animated film that follows Batman’s son, Damian Wayne, as he takes on Gotham City’s supervillains during the holiday season.

Another must-see film on the platform this month is Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City.” This quirky comedy features a star-studded ensemble cast including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, and more. The film offers a unique blend of genres and emotions, making it an intriguing character study.

In addition to these exciting originals, Prime Video has added several notable titles to its library, such as the original “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.” Subscribers can also enjoy a collection of classic Star Trek movies.

For those who prefer Amazon’s Freevee streaming service, December 2023 brings beloved films like the original “Men in Black” trilogy and all nine seasons of “The Middle.” There are also plenty of animated films to keep the young ones entertained, including “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and “Sing 2.”

With such a diverse and captivating lineup, Prime Video continues to impress subscribers with its original content offerings. Whether you’re in the mood for holiday comedy, thrilling mysteries, or quirky character studies, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this December on Prime Video.