Exciting New Anime Adaptations Coming to Netflix in November 2023

Netflix is set to release a slew of highly anticipated anime adaptations in November 2023. Among the most exciting releases are the Onimusha anime adaptation and the Scott Pilgrim animated series. Both shows have garnered a lot of attention due to their beloved source material and talented voice cast.

The Onimusha anime adaptation is based on Capcom’s video game franchise of the same name. Set in the early Edo Period, the series follows an aging samurai named Musashi on a covert mission to vanquish demons using the mythical “Oni Gauntlet.” This action-packed adventure promises to immerse viewers in a world of mythical creatures and epic battles.

Meanwhile, the Scott Pilgrim anime adaptation brings the beloved comic book series to life once again. What sets this adaptation apart is that the entire cast from Edgar Wright’s live-action film has returned to reprise their roles. Fans can look forward to following the adventures of Scott Pilgrim as he navigates jobs, relationships, and encounters with the seven evil exes of his crush.

Another exciting addition to Netflix’s anime lineup is My Daemon. While details about the series are scarce, it is being animated Thai animators IGLOO Studio. The story follows elementary school student Kento, who discovers a Daemon named Anna in the aftermath of a nuclear explosion. Together, they embark on a journey to save Kento’s mother from the chaos unleashed the explosion.

Onmyoji, another anticipated release, explores the mythical world of Abe no Seimei, a renowned onmyouji, and his friendship with the court noble Minamoto no Hiromasa. Together, they defend Heian-capital Kyou from the treacherous plots of an opposing onmyouji named Douson.

As the release dates draw nearer, anime fans are buzzing with excitement for the new shows coming to Netflix in November 2023. Whether you’re a fan of action, adventure, or fantasy, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in this diverse lineup of anime adaptations.

Sources: Netflix