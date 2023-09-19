New Animated Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Netflix is expanding its library of animated feature films with a slate of new releases set to arrive throughout 2023, 2024, and beyond. From heartwarming family adventures to action-packed comedies, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some of the highly anticipated animated movies coming soon to Netflix.

Animated Movies Confirmed for Netflix in Fall 2023

Leo – Directed Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti, and David Wachtenheim, this film follows a 74-year-old lizard named Leo, who has spent decades stuck in a Florida classroom with his terrarium mate turtle. Voiced Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, and Cecily Strong, this animated feature arrives on November 21st, 2023.

Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget – Coming on December 15th, 2023, this sequel reunites audiences with the beloved characters from the original Chicken Run. When Ginger and Rocky hatch a little girl named Molly, they face a new and terrible threat. With an all-star voice cast including Bella Ramsey, Zachary Levi, and Thandiwe Newton, fans can’t wait to see what this adventure holds.

The Bad Guys Holiday Special – Based on the 2022 DreamWorks movie, this holiday special takes place just before the events of the film. The Bad Guys plan a city-wide holiday heist, but when Christmas is unexpectedly canceled, they must give instead of taking to reignite the city’s holiday spirit. The release date for this special is yet to be confirmed.

New Animated Movies Coming to Netflix in 2024

In Your Dreams – From Kuko Studios and Sony Picture Animation, this comedy adventure follows siblings Stevie and Elliot as they travel into the world of dreams to save their parents’ marriage. Directed Alex Woo, this film showcases the power of family and facing your worst nightmares. Release date to be announced.

Orion and the Dark – Acquired from DreamWorks Animation, this movie is based on the book Emma Yarlett. It tells the story of a young elementary school kid who is afraid of the dark, with the dark manifesting into a creature. Can Orion overcome his fear? Find out in 2024.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – Originally rumored for release in 2023, this live-action and animated hybrid movie follows Sandy and SpongeBob as they go on an epic quest to save Bikini Bottom from being stolen. The release date is now set for 2024.

That Christmas – From Locksmith Animation, this film is set during the Christmas season and is based on children’s books Richard Curtis. The entwined tales explore love, loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake. Get ready for an enchanting holiday experience in December 2024.

Thelma the Unicorn – Based on the novel Aaron Blabey, this movie tells the story of Thelma the Pony, who becomes a unicorn and rises to international stardom. Directed Jared Hess and Lynn Wang, this joyful tale is about learning to love yourself, with or without sparkles.

Ultraman – Directed Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima, this collaboration between Industrial Light & Magic, Netflix Animation, and Tsuburaya Productions brings the popular Japanese superhero to life. Join Ultraman in his epic battles against evil forces. Release date to be announced.

These are just a few of the exciting animated movies heading to Netflix in the coming years. Get ready for captivating storytelling, stunning animation, and unforgettable characters as Netflix continues to expand its animated content library.

