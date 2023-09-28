Netflix has recently announced a lineup of new and returning shows for kids that are set to arrive on the streaming platform throughout 2024. These shows span a variety of genres, from fantasy adventures to high-octane races. Here are some of the new kids’ shows to look forward to:

Dee & Friends in Oz: This fantasy adventure musical follows a young girl named Dee who discovers the magical land of Oz. With the help of her new friends, Dee embarks on a journey to save Oz. The series is being produced 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bag Films.

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: In this high-octane series, a new generation of racers experience mind-blowing races, extreme stunt contests, and thrilling challenges. The show is created and produced Mattel Television and animated Sprite Animation Studios.

Mighty Monsterwheelies: Inspired classic monsters like The Mummy and Frankenstein, this truck-based series brings a unique twist to monster-themed adventures. The show is created DreamWorks Animation.

Peppa Pig: The beloved British preschool show, which is already available globally on Netflix except in the United States, will roll out three new seasons on Netflix US in 2024. Follow Peppa and her family as they embark on everyday adventures.

These are just a few of the new kids’ shows coming to Netflix in 2024. There are also some previously announced animated titles in the works, such as Astérix and The Witcher Kids Series. Additionally, several popular children’s shows have been renewed for new seasons, including Gabby’s Dollhouse, Not Quite Narwhal, Spirit Rangers, and The Creature Cases.

With an exciting lineup of new and returning shows, Netflix continues to provide quality entertainment for children of all ages.

