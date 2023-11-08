New 2023 Hisense U7 Series Mini-LED Smart TVs Now Available at Unbeatable Prices on Amazon

Looking for an upgrade to your entertainment setup? Look no further! Amazon is currently offering unbeatable prices on the 2023 Hisense U7 series mini-LED Google smart TVs. This deal is too good to pass up.

The highlight of this offer is the 75-inch model, which is now available for just $899.99, down from its regular price of $1,500. That’s a whopping $600 price drop! And if you think that’s impressive, you’ll be glad to know that there are deals available for other sizes as well.

What makes the Hisense U7 series stand out is its impressive features. Powered the Google TV ecosystem, you’ll have direct access to all your favorite streaming services. And with the Filmmaker mode, you can enjoy movies and TV shows exactly as they were intended to be seen.

Gaming enthusiasts will also love the Game Mode Pro, which offers an action-packed 144Hz experience. Plus, with HDMI 2.1 inputs, you can connect all your gaming consoles and enjoy the latest games with ease.

The U7 series also boasts a sleek design with a bezel-less display and a metal stand treatment. It supports voice commands from both Alexa and Google Assistant, making it easy to control your TV with just your voice. And with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Dolby Atmos, you’ll enjoy a truly immersive viewing experience.

But that’s not all! The U7 series also features FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth graphics and AMD Adaptive Sync for tear-free gaming. It even supports Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth connectivity.

Don’t miss out on this incredible offer! Upgrade your entertainment setup with the 2023 Hisense U7 series mini-LED smart TV. Get ready for an unrivaled viewing and gaming experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of the 75-inch Hisense U7 series mini-LED smart TV on Amazon?

The 75-inch Hisense U7 series mini-LED smart TV is currently priced at $899.99 on Amazon. This is a significant discount from its regular price of $1,500.

What are the key features of the Hisense U7 series?

The Hisense U7 series offers direct access to streaming services through the Google TV ecosystem. It also features a Filmmaker mode for a cinematic viewing experience and a Game Mode Pro with a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming. Other notable features include HDMI 2.1 inputs, a bezel-less design, voice command support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, FreeSync Premium Pro, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Are there any deals available for other sizes of the Hisense U7 series?

Yes, alongside the 75-inch model, there are deals available for other sizes of the Hisense U7 series mini-LED smart TVs. We recommend checking Amazon for the latest pricing and availability.