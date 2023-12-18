Air Jordan 13 Set to Drop in Exclusive New Colorway in 2024

The iconic Air Jordan 13 is set to make waves in the sneaker scene once again, with a brand-new colorway scheduled for release in 2024. Building on the success of previous drops, Jordan Brand continues to innovate with this upcoming release.

Leaked images and insider information from sneaker enthusiast @zSneakerheadz on Instagram suggest that a fresh, blue-based makeup will hit stores early next year. Departing from the traditional color schemes, this latest iteration embraces an OG-styled color blocking. White leather covers the side panels and toe box, while a unique blue-ish grey nubuck adorns the underlays and midsole. This rarely used hue adds a touch of exclusivity to the Air Jordan retros. The signature hologram on the ankle collar remains intact, giving the shoe its distinctive branding. A black and white outsole completes the overall aesthetic.

Jordan Brand has been no stranger to success in 2021, releasing several coveted Air Jordan 13 models, including the highly sought-after “Wheat” colorway that made a comeback after its initial release in 2004. This latest addition to the Air Jordan 13 lineup only adds to the anticipation and excitement within the sneaker community.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the new Air Jordan 13 colorway is tentatively scheduled for a February 10 release in full-family sizing. However, official launch details are yet to be confirmed Jordan Brand, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further announcement.

As always, the Air Jordan 13 continues to represent a perfect blend of style, comfort, and heritage. Sneakerheads and fans alike can expect this upcoming release to be another hit, further solidifying the Air Jordan 13’s status as a timeless classic in the world of footwear.