Using Language Models to Discover Targets for Age-Related Diseases

Summary: A recent study titled “Biomedical generative pre-trained based transformer language model for age-related disease target discovery” explores a novel method for identifying therapeutic targets using language models. The study demonstrates that pre-training a language model on task-specific texts enhances its performance in predicting targets. The researchers identified novel targets for aging and age-related diseases, including CCR5 and PTH, showcasing the potential of transformer models in target prediction.

The development of effective treatments and diagnostics heavily relies on the identification of appropriate targets. However, current techniques often face limitations in terms of effectiveness, specificity, and scalability, highlighting the need for innovative methods in target discovery.

In this study, researchers from Insilico Medicine, including Diana Zagirova, Stefan Pushkov, and Geoffrey Ho Duen Leung, propose a methodology that leverages natural language processing technologies to identify potential treatment targets for various disorders. They specifically employed a domain-specific language model called BioGPT, training it on a large collection of biomedical literature, including grant text. Through this training, the researchers developed a pipeline for target prediction.

By pre-training the language model with task-specific texts, the study found a significant improvement in its performance. The researchers then utilized the pipeline to generate projected targets for aging and age-related diseases. Remarkably, the identified targets aligned with existing database data.

Additionally, the study identified CCR5 and PTH as novel dual-purpose targets for both anti-aging interventions and disease treatments. These targets had not been previously recognized as age-related but scored highly in the study’s methodology.

Overall, the research highlights the vast potential of transformer language models in predicting novel therapeutic targets. The authors envision the integration of artificial intelligence approaches to address the complex challenges faced in the biomedical field.

Journal Reference:

Zagirova, D., et al. (2023) Biomedical generative pre-trained based transformer language model for age-related disease target discovery. Aging. doi:10.18632/aging.205055