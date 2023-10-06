The Poster Battle between Congress and BJP: A Reflection of India’s Political Rivalry

A fierce poster duel has erupted between India’s principal opposition party, Congress, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The battle began with the BJP posting an image on the micro-blogging platform X, portraying Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, as a ‘New Age Ravan.’ The image depicted Rahul Gandhi with a bearded countenance and seven heads, resembling Ravana from the epic Ramayana. The BJP’s poster also drew a link between Rahul Gandhi and George Soros, a billionaire investor accused of anti-India activities.

The Congress swiftly condemned the poster, labeling it as “unacceptable,” “shameful,” and “dangerous.” Congress retaliated sharing an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption “The Biggest Liar,” along with another depiction of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with the caption “Jumla Boy,” referring to their election preparations.

The poster war has triggered a heated discussion on social media, with supporters and critics offering diverse perspectives on its symbolism and intent. This clash highlights the deep-seated political rivalry and polarization in India’s current political landscape, particularly as the country approaches the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal strongly criticized the BJP’s graphic of Rahul Gandhi, describing it as “shameful” and suggesting that it was part of a conspiracy to harm him. Venugopal emphasized that despite facing personal tragedies, including the assassinations of his grandmother and father, Rahul Gandhi has been subjected to mistreatment the BJP, including the withdrawal of his security protection and the denial of a suitable residence.

As the battle lines are drawn between the two primary parties, the poster war is expected to escalate in the upcoming months leading to elections in five states and the general elections. Both Congress and BJP have previously utilized cartoons on social media to target their opponents, emphasizing the aggressive nature of political discourse in the country.

Definitions:

– Rahul Gandhi: The leader of the Indian National Congress, one of India’s major political parties.

– Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): The ruling political party in India since 2014, identified with the ideology of Hindutva and known for its conservative and nationalist stance.

– Ravana: A character from the Hindu epic Ramayana, depicted as a villain.

– George Soros: A billionaire investor and philanthropist, accused of involvement in activities perceived as anti-India.

Sources: The Indian Express, The Times of India