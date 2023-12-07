New Afforable Housing Complex Coming to New Port Richey

Summary: Pasco County Community Development has announced the construction of a new affordable housing complex, Tanager Square Apartments, in the New Port Richey area. The complex, located at 8128 Tanager Square off Old County Road 54, has begun accepting applications and will soon begin leasing. To apply, interested families can now visit the nearby property, Laguna Park, located at 4014 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33614, or contact 727-761-9899 for more information.

Pasco County residents seeking affordable housing will soon have a new option in the New Port Richey area. Tanager Square Apartments, a brand-new complex being developed Pasco County Community Development, is set to offer affordable housing opportunities to residents in need.

Located at 8128 Tanager Square off Old County Road 54, the spacious apartments are now accepting applications and will begin leasing soon. With a dedication to providing quality housing at an affordable price, Tanager Square aims to address the housing crisis faced many families in the area.

To apply for one of these sought-after apartments, interested families can visit the website tanagersquare.pmiflorida.com/#main for more information. Alternatively, applications are also being accepted at the nearby property, Laguna Park, located at 4014 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33614. Families who prefer a more personalized approach can reach out directly calling 727-761-9899.

As affordable housing becomes increasingly scarce, the addition of Tanager Square Apartments provides a glimmer of hope for individuals and families struggling to find suitable and affordable accommodations in New Port Richey. With its convenient location and commitment to affordability, Tanager Square is poised to make a positive impact on the community providing a safe and comfortable living environment for those who need it most.