Aston Township Secures 46-Acre Park to Preserve Undeveloped Land

Aston Township in Pennsylvania has announced its latest acquisition, a 46-acre property that will soon become a public park. The township purchased the land from the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for $1.925 million, with a portion of the funds provided grants. This strategic move will preserve a significant area of undeveloped land in a community that has limited open space.

The property, situated at the intersection of Red Hill Road and Convent Road, features woodlands, an open meadow, and is located just 400 feet away from the West Branch Chester Creek, a state-designated trout-stocking fishery. To enhance the park’s appeal, hiking trails will be added, providing residents and visitors with opportunities to explore and enjoy the natural beauty of the area.

The conservation nonprofit organization, Natural Lands, played a crucial role in securing grants for the project. Robyn Jeney, the organization’s land protection project manager, highlighted the significance of this land preservation effort given the highly developed nature of the community. With almost 3,000 residents per square mile, Aston Township has limited green spaces, making the acquisition and development of this park even more critical.

By converting previously unused land into a public park, Aston Township aims to prevent potential development that could contribute to soil erosion and pollution in the nearby creek. The Sisters of St. Francis were enthusiastic about the opportunity to transform the property into a public space, demonstrating their commitment to environmental preservation.

This project aligns with Natural Lands’ mission to protect and conserve natural spaces throughout the region. In addition to the Aston Township park, the organization recently secured a conservation easement for a 44-acre farm in East Nantmeal Township, Chester County, and helped prevent the sale of a 24-acre plot in Upper Roxborough, Philadelphia.

The purchase of the park property was made possible through the Green Ways Grant Program, a collaborative effort between Delaware County and municipalities as well as nonprofits. Aston Township officials anticipate a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park in the spring, enabling the community to enjoy the benefits of this preserved open space for generations to come.