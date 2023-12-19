Hall County Approves Plan for $127 Million Inland Terminal

The Georgia Ports Authority has given the green light for the construction of a $127 million inland terminal in Gainesville, according to reports. The project, known as the Blue Ridge Connector, will establish a rail link of approximately 250 miles between northeast Georgia and the Port of Savannah. This initiative aims to provide an alternative to transporting cargo truck through Atlanta, offering shippers greater flexibility and efficiency.

The decision to move forward with the inland terminal has sparked mixed reactions from local residents. Concerns have been raised about potential environmental issues, such as increased pollution and noise levels. Homeowners living near the proposed site worry about the impact of additional trucks and trains in their usually quiet neighborhood. Furthermore, the closure of White Sulphur Road, a popular route to downtown Gainesville, has caused frustration among residents.

Griff Lynch, the Executive Director of the Georgia Ports Authority, reassured the community that the disruptions caused the terminal would be minimal. He explained that the trains arriving at the facility would not be full-length, reducing the noise and environmental impact. Additionally, Lynch confirmed that the cranes used at the terminal would be electric, further decreasing noise pollution.

The establishment of this inland terminal will help alleviate the travel distance for tractor-trailers providing convenient hubs for transporting cargo. The Georgia Ports Authority estimates that the terminal will initially handle around 10,000 containers per year, with the potential to increase to 200,000 containers annually.

To address concerns about the closure of White Sulphur Road, Hall County plans to reroute the road one mile south, ensuring that residents can still access downtown Gainesville. The project is slated for completion in 2026.

This new inland terminal will be the third of its kind operated the Georgia Ports Authority, with existing terminals in Murray County, Tennessee, and Bainbridge, Georgia. With the Port of Savannah being the fourth-busiest U.S. seaport for container cargo, this expansion aims to enhance Georgia’s transportation infrastructure and support continued economic growth in the region.