Olivia Dunne Utilizes AI to Create High School Yearbook Pictures

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently shared a series of pictures on TikTok that appeared to be from her high school years, even though she was homeschooled. Dunne used artificial intelligence (AI) to generate these images, allowing her to experience the traditional high school rite of passage of having yearbook photos.

In the viral video, Dunne can be seen posing in various roles typically found in a school yearbook, such as a cheerleader or class president. The pictures have a 90s fashion vibe, with Dunne wearing a gray tank top and posing against a blueish-gray backdrop.

As a popular creator on TikTok, Dunne has a large following and was named number 48 on Forbes’ list of Top 50 Creators. She shared the AI-generated yearbook photos with the caption, “Never took senior pics cause I was homeschooled… so here ya go #aiyearbook.”

It’s noteworthy that Dunne is not the first person to use AI to create fictional school memories. This TikTok trend has gained popularity among users who want to imagine what their lives would have been like in a traditional high school setting.

Aside from her TikTok success, Dunne is also making headlines for her relationship with Paul Skenes, a former LSU collegemate and baseball star. Skenes was recently drafted the Pittsburgh Pirates as the first overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft. The couple made their relationship public in August of this year.

Using AI to generate nostalgic yearbook photos is just one example of how technology is shaping our experiences and allowing us to explore alternate realities. It can be a fun way to imagine what our lives might have been like in different circumstances, whether we were homeschooled or attended a traditional high school.

