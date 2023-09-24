Disturbing Lathe Machine Accident Video Goes Viral on Reddit

Summary: A disturbing video of a lathe machine accident has gone viral on Reddit, leaving netizens shocked and alarmed. The video, which was uploaded two years ago but recently gained traction online, shows a worker getting caught in the spinning part of the machine and being pulled in. Internet users have responded to the video, expressing their sorrow and advising against operating heavy machinery carelessly. The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers involved in working with industrial equipment.

The lathe machine is a widely used tool in various industries, including textile, power generation, defense, aerospace, automobile, and medical. It is known as the “Mother of All Machine Tools” due to its versatility and historical significance. However, operating a lathe machine requires proper training and adherence to safety protocols.

The video has sparked discussions on Reddit about the importance of following safety guidelines when working with machinery. Users