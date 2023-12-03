WhatsApp Enhances Privacy Feature to Hide Sensitive Chats

WhatsApp is expanding its privacy feature introduced earlier this year to allow users to completely hide sensitive chats. The messaging app already offers settings to protect personal data, but there are still instances where users want to keep certain conversations hidden from prying eyes.

Whether it’s discussing personal issues with a trusted friend or seeking support from a crisis hotline, there are times when maintaining confidentiality is crucial. WhatsApp introduced the chat lock feature in May to address this need, and it has now been further enhanced for improved usability and security.

Previously, users needed to use their device password or fingerprint to unlock the “Locked Chats” folder. With the latest update, users can set a separate password for this purpose, adding an additional layer of security. This is particularly beneficial in situations where multiple people have access to the same device.

Another privacy enhancement is the ability to hide the folder containing locked chats, preventing it from appearing in the list of active conversations. Only the user will be aware of the existence of locked chats. These chats can only be discovered entering the secret code, which refers to the separate password set the user.

WhatsApp is gradually rolling out the new chat lock feature to all users. To lock a chat, users can simply press and hold on the desired conversation, eliminating the need to open the chat, tap on the contact or group name, and select “Lock.” Locked chats also do not display message previews for incoming messages, further ensuring privacy.

Please note that the improved chat lock feature may take some time to be available worldwide, as it will be rolled out gradually over the coming months.

FAQ

How can I hide sensitive chats in WhatsApp?

To hide sensitive chats in WhatsApp, you can use the chat lock feature. Press and hold on the desired conversation, and the chat will be locked, ensuring its confidentiality.

What is the secret code in WhatsApp?

The secret code in WhatsApp refers to the separate password set the user to unlock locked chats. It adds an extra layer of security to maintain privacy.

Will locked chats be visible in the list of active conversations?

No, locked chats will be hidden from the list of active conversations. Only the user will know that locked chats exist. They can only be discovered entering the secret code, which is the separate password set the user.

When will the improved chat lock feature be available for all WhatsApp users?

The improved chat lock feature will be gradually rolled out to all WhatsApp users over the coming months. It may take some time before it becomes available worldwide.