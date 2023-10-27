New Feature on WhatsApp: One-Time View for Voice Messages

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service, is introducing a new feature for voice messages. Some users have noticed a small “1” appearing next to their voice messages, leaving them curious about its meaning. According to reports, WhatsApp plans to extend the one-time view feature to voice messages, similar to what it already offers for photos and videos.

The one-time view feature ensures that any media shared within a WhatsApp chat, including photos, videos, and potentially voice messages, is automatically deleted after the recipient has viewed it. This feature is especially useful for users who prioritize privacy and want to protect sensitive content sent via WhatsApp. It allows them to have more control over their personal information and ensures that the content is viewable only once.

The feature is currently available for testing in beta versions of WhatsApp. Users who have the beta versions 2.23.22.4 for Android or 23.21.1.73 for iOS can try out this new feature. A screenshot shared WABetaInfo provides a glimpse of how it works. When recording a voice message, a new symbol, represented the number “1,” appears in the chat bar. Clicking on this symbol allows users to forward the voice message without the recipient being able to export, save, or record it. The symbol also appears in the chat itself, indicating that the voice message is a one-time view.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and security introducing these new features. In the near future, a similar feature will also be available for WhatsApp group chats. This will further enhance the privacy options for users who frequently communicate within group settings.

To record a voice message that can only be listened to once, users can follow these steps:

1. Enable the Freehand Mode pressing and holding the microphone icon, followed a swipe upwards.

2. Select the small “1” that appears next to the microphone icon.

3. A message confirming that the voice message is set for one-time view will appear.

However, users should exercise caution, as unintentionally tapping the small number symbol may lead to accidentally sending voice messages with the one-time view enabled. Once sent, neither the sender nor the recipient can listen to the voice message again.

WhatsApp continues to innovate and provide users with more control over their privacy and communication. Stay tuned for further updates and features from this popular messaging service.

FAQ

Q: What is the one-time view feature on WhatsApp?

A: The one-time view feature ensures that media, such as photos, videos, and potentially voice messages, shared within a WhatsApp chat is automatically deleted after the recipient has viewed it. This feature adds an extra layer of privacy and control over shared content.

Q: How can I enable the one-time view for voice messages?

A: To enable the one-time view for voice messages, users need to activate the Freehand Mode pressing and holding the microphone icon, swiping upwards. Then, select the small “1” symbol that appears next to the microphone icon. A message confirming the one-time view setting will appear.

Q: Can I listen to a voice message again if it has the one-time view enabled?

A: No, once a voice message with the one-time view enabled has been sent, neither the sender nor the recipient can listen to it again. It can only be listened to once.

Q: Is the one-time view feature available for all WhatsApp users?

A: Currently, the one-time view feature is only available for testing in beta versions of WhatsApp. Users with the beta versions 2.23.22.4 for Android or 23.21.1.73 for iOS can try out this new feature.