WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Voice Messages

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service, has added a new feature to its beta version that allows users to send voice messages with the option of one-time viewing. This update follows a similar feature that was available for photos and videos. When a user sends a voice message with this feature enabled, a small “1” will appear next to the message.

The introduction of this feature aims to enhance user privacy and security. Once the recipient has listened to the message, it is automatically deleted and cannot be accessed again. This provides an added layer of protection for sensitive content being shared on the platform.

To activate the one-time viewing feature for voice messages, users can follow these simple steps:

1. Enable the hands-free mode pressing and holding the microphone icon.

2. Swipe up to access the option labeled with the “1” symbol.

3. A confirmation message will appear indicating that the voice message has been set for one-time viewing.

It is important to note that accidentally pressing the “1” symbol will send the voice message with the one-time viewing feature, which may not be the intended action. Once the message is sent, the sender will also not be able to listen to it again.

This new feature is currently only available in the beta versions 2.23.22.4 for Android and 23.21.1.73 for iOS. WhatsApp continues to innovate and develop new features to enhance user experience and privacy.

FAQ:

Q: What is the new feature introduced in WhatsApp’s beta version?

A: The new feature allows users to send voice messages with a one-time viewing option.

Q: How does the one-time viewing feature work?

A: Once the recipient has listened to the voice message, it is automatically deleted and cannot be accessed again.

Q: How can users activate the one-time viewing feature for voice messages?

A: Users can enable the feature following the steps mentioned in the article.

Q: Can users listen to voice messages sent with the one-time viewing feature again?

A: No, once a voice message is sent with the one-time viewing feature, the sender cannot listen to it again.

Q: Is the new feature available for all users?

A: Currently, the feature is only available in the beta versions for Android and iOS.